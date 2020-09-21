Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Odisha, 127 patients evacuated
The fire broke out in the afternoon at the ICU on the ground floor, Dr Samita Mohanty said. Senior officials, including Cuttack deputy commissioner of police, Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner and chief district medical officer have reached the spot and are coordinating the rescue and evacuation operation..PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:13 IST
A fire broke out at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Jagatpur town in Odisha's Cuttack district on Monday, fire officials said. No loss of human life has been reported so far, DG (Fire Service) Satyajit Mohanty said.
A total of 127 coronavirus patients being treated at the hospital were evacuated and shifted to other medical establishments, he said. The fire broke out in the afternoon at the ICU on the ground floor, Dr Samita Mohanty said.
Senior officials, including Cuttack deputy commissioner of police, Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner and chief district medical officer have reached the spot and are coordinating the rescue and evacuation operation..
- READ MORE ON:
- Cuttack
- Jagatpur
- Odisha
- Samita Mohanty
- DG
- ICU
- Cuttack Municipal Corporation
ALSO READ
BSF helps unconscious pregnant woman get medical assistance in Odisha's Malkangiri district
Odisha parliamentarian files case for divorce in Delhi
Patnaik thanks Sitharaman for endorsing Odisha's disaster preparedness
Odisha man held in Chhattisgarh with diamonds worth Rs 25 lakh
Odisha reports 3,810 new COVID-19 cases