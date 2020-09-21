UK could hit 50,000 COVID cases per day by mid Oct if rise continues unabated

The COVID epidemic in Britain is doubling roughly every seven days and if it continues to do so there would be about 50,000 new cases per day by the middle of October, the government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday.

"At the moment we think the epidemic is doubling roughly every seven days," he said during a televised briefing.

"If that continues unabated ... by mid-October you would end up with something like 50,000 cases per day," he said, adding that this would lead to more than 200 deaths per day.