MOH collaborates with WHO Liberia to launch Liberia's Patients' Charter

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monrovia | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:15 IST
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has collaborated with WHO (Liberia) and other health partners to launch Liberia's Patients' Charter, according to a news report by FrontPage Africa.

Performing the launch virtually, Dr. G. Gorbee Logan, Assistant Minister for Curative Services, MOH, historicized that patients' safety was drawn out of the 1948 Declaration of Human Rights.

Dr. Logan also stated that patients' safety is tied to the safety of health care workers, as well.

According to him, in addition to the charter helping patients, it will also help the Health Ministry's staff.

"For example, patients have the right to confidentiality. However, the patients should also know that they, too, have the responsibility to make full disclosure to the health workers so that they can be helped adequately," Dr. Logan said via video link.

He indicated that the onus is now on the Health Ministry to distribute the document of the charter to every healthcare facility around the country.

The launch was done on the day that the world celebrated World Patient Safety Day under the theme: Heath Workers Safety, A Priority for Patient Safety. The day also had a slogan: Safe Health Workers, Safe Patients.

In remarks following Dr. Logan, Dr. Francis N. Kateh, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Health Minister stated that the journey has begun for health workers in relation to how they are going to cater to patients.

