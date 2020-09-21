Italy orders COVID testing on travellers from Paris, some areas in France

Italy will make testing for COVID-19 compulsory for people traveling from Paris and some areas in France, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Monday, amid growing concern over new infections in Europe.

"European data is worrying. Italy is doing better than other countries but we need to be cautious ...", Speranza wrote on Twitter. A health ministry spokesman said the new testing will start from Tuesday.

French health authorities reported 10,569 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the previous day's record increase of 13,498. Italy, hit by one of Europe's worst outbreaks of COVID-19 with over 298,000 confirmed cases and 35,700 deaths, managed to contain the contagion after a peak in March and April. On Sunday it reported 1,587 new cases.