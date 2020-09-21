Two workers killed as quarry explosives go off in building in Kerala

Two workers were killed in a blast that occurred at a building adjacent to a quarry in Malayattoor near here on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when explosives kept at the building for quarrying activities allegedly went off at around 3 am, police said.

Two migrant workers, who were staying there, died in the blast. They have been identified as D Naga, 36, from Karnataka and Periyannan Latchumanan, 38, from Tamil Nadu,police said.

The workers, who had returned from their hometowns recently, were using the building as a quarantine facility. The 1500 sq ft concrete building in which the explosives were kept, was heavily damaged in the explosion, police said.

Body parts of one worker were found strewn around. The reason for the blast is not known, police said, adding, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas has ordered a magisterial inquiry. Additional District Magistrate will conduct the probe based on the preliminary report prepared by the Tahsildar, a district administration official said.

Officials said initial inquiry has revealed lapses on the part of quarry owners.The explosives were not stored as per rules, they said. The district collector has also sought a report from police about the incident.

The bodies of workers will be handed over to the relatives after completing all formalities including COVID-19 test, police said. Some houses in the neighbourhood were damaged in the explosion.Panic-stricken people ran out of their houses, hearing the blast sound.

Ernakulam Rural police chief K Kaarthik, who visited the site, constituted a special team to probe the incident.Besides police, scientific experts and a dog squad visited the spot and carried out necessary examination, police said. Malayattoor Panchayat authorities said the quarry has been functioning for several years and the license for operating the quarry was renewed periodically.