Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Coronavirus rumours and regulations mar Burkina Faso's malaria fight

"If I am standing and watching the mother do it, it's as if I'm not doing my work," said Sanon, a community health volunteer assisting in a seasonal campaign to protect children in the West African country from the deadly mosquito-borne disease. Burkina Faso is one of the 10 worst malaria-affected nations in the world, accounting for 3% of the estimated 405,000 malaria deaths globally in 2018, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:00 IST
FEATURE-Coronavirus rumours and regulations mar Burkina Faso's malaria fight

By Sam Mednick MOAGA, Burkina Faso, Sept 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - H ealth worker Estelle Sanon looked on helplessly as a woman tried to make her squirming baby drink a mug of malaria medicine outside their house in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou.

Normally Sanon would hold the 18-month-old and administer the dose herself, but because of coronavirus she has to keep a distance from her patients. "If I am standing and watching the mother do it, it's as if I'm not doing my work," said Sanon, a community health volunteer assisting in a seasonal campaign to protect children in the West African country from the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

Burkina Faso is one of the 10 worst malaria-affected nations in the world, accounting for 3% of the estimated 405,000 malaria deaths globally in 2018, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). More than two-thirds of victims are children under five.

Now there are fears malaria cases could rise in Burkina Faso as restrictions due to coronavirus slow down a mass treatment campaign and rumours over the virus causing parents to hide their children, according to health workers and aid officials. "COVID-19 has the potential to worsen Burkina Faso's malaria burden," said Donald Brooks, head of the U.S. aid group Initiative: Eau, who has worked on several public health campaigns in the country.

"If preventative campaigns can't be thoroughly carried out and if people are too scared to come to health centres ... it could certainly increase the number of severe cases and the risk of poor outcomes," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Eliminating malaria by 2030 was one of the global goals agreed by world leaders at the United Nations five years ago, but while it has been eradicated in Europe the number of cases is still rising in Africa, according to the WHO's latest report.

Earlier this year, the U.N. agency warned that the disruption to malaria prevention programmes caused by the coronavirus could increase the number of deaths to 770,000 across sub-Saharan Africa, twice the figure in 2018. OBSTACLES

During peak malaria season, from July to November, community health workers deploy across Burkina Faso to treat children with seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC), a drug the WHO says is 75% effective at preventing malaria in children under five. This is the second year the campaign will cover the whole country with more than 50,000 volunteers going door-to-door, said Gauthier Tougri, coordinator for the country's anti-malaria programme.

Logistics were already challenging. Violence linked to jihadists and local militias has forced more than one million people to flee their homes, shuttered health clinics and made large swathes of land inaccessible. Now the coronavirus has made the task even harder, health workers said.

"It hinders our work," said Daniel Sorgho, a volunteer in the remote village of Moaga in the centre-eastern region. Instead of giving children the medicine directly, volunteers have to stand back and teach parents how to do it, as well as how to measure children's arms to check for malnutrition.

Children are less likely to swallow the medicine when their parents give it to them, and more children are vomiting this year compared to last, Sorgho said. As a result, visits are taking three times as long and he's reaching 30% fewer people a day, he said.

People have also become sceptical about taking the medicine because of the rumours swirling around the coronavirus, said Esther Traore, head nurse of a health clinic in Ouagadougou. "There are a lot of things that circulate on social media saying that it is not good to vaccinate children, it is not good to take the tablets," she said.

As a supervisor, she's made an effort to visit reluctant families and explain that the treatment is safe, she said. LASTING EFFECTS

It is too soon to measure the impact of coronavirus on malaria numbers, said Johanna Stenstrom, former Burkina Faso country director for the Malaria Consortium, an international aid group. An analysis on the impact of COVID will be conducted immediately after the prevention campaign, she said.

But Stenstrom warned that the long-term consequences of malaria are severe, including children not being able to go to school, parents missing work to take care of them and the added financial burden on families and communities, she said. " hits countries harder than we see reported. It has a long list of knock-on effects on the individual kids and those are lasting," Stenstrom said.

Health experts said the risks of not conducting the campaign would be worse than forging ahead under difficult conditions. Globally, progress against malaria has stalled in recent years. After falling to 217 million in 2014 from 251 million in 2010, cases rose to 228 million in 2018, according to the WHO.

To increase safety, Burkina Faso's government and aid organisations have added money to the campaign for coronavirus protective equipment. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, one of the main donors for malaria programmes in the country, invested an additional $1.5 million, said Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, the group's senior fund portfolio manager for Burkina Faso.

Other major donors include the U.S. government, the World Bank and the Malaria Consortium while health volunteers are putting in extra hours to reach everyone. "The rate of uncomplicated malaria has fallen a lot," said Burkina Faso's Health Minister Leonie Claudine Lougue on a visit to Moaga this month, praising volunteers for establishing trust within communities despite the difficult conditions.

But some villagers remained sceptical. Moaga resident Virginie Nion said she was reluctant to let her daughter have treatment after seeing comments on Facebook in relation to the coronavirus, warning Africans to be wary of having drugs tested on them.

While Nion, 48, still believes in the malaria treatment, she said some of her neighbours hide their children when health workers come door-to-door. "A lot of people are more reluctant," said Nion. "People aren't open like before."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Spain violated inclusive education right of child with disabilities, independent committee finds

The case, concerning Rubn, a child with Down syndrome, was brought before the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2017 by the child and his father. Rubn was sent to a special education centre by Spanish authorities, desp...

France reports 5,298 new daily COVID-19 cases

French health authorities reported 5,298 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from the previous days increase of 10,569, while intensive care admissions were on the rise.There are traditionally fewer confirmed cases on Monday as les...

Ruling BJP MLA&Minister engage in verbal duel in Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister K C Narayana Gowda and BJPs Kadur MLA Belli Prakash allegedly indulged in a verbal duel and almost came to blows in the premises of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature here, over a c...

COVID-19: Schools in Haryana partially reopen after being shut for six months

After remaining shut for the past six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana partially reopened on Monday to enable students studying in Classes 9 to 12 to visit their institutions on a voluntary basis for taking guidance f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020