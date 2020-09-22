Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's new coronavirus infections at lowest in almost a month

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:36 IST
India's new coronavirus infections at lowest in almost a month
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India reported 75,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to federal health data released on Tuesday, the lowest daily tally in almost a month.

There were 1,053 deaths over the same period. There have been 5.6 million cases in total in the country, second only behind the United States.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks rebound from earlier losses; lockdown restrictions eyed

London shares rebounded slightly on Tuesday from their worst sell-off in more than three months as investors awaited details of new lockdown restrictions liable to deliver another blow to Britains struggling domestic economy. Prime Minister...

Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of today's session

Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs before the commencement of the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday. The proceedings for the Lower House will begin from 3 pm today.The party on Monday held a meeting of members of the auxiliary co...

Britain could delay plans to allow sports fans back into stadiums -minister

Britain is looking at delaying plans to allow a controlled return of fans into stadiums from Oct. 1, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday as new restrictions are brought in to tackle a second wave of COVID-19 in the country....

Tokyo needs to convince sponsors Olympics will really happen

The only thing more difficult than staging next years Tokyo Olympics in a pandemic might be convincing sponsors to keep their billions of dollars on board in the midst of economic turbulence and skepticism. To make the point this week, IOC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020