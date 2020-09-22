India's new coronavirus infections at lowest in almost a month

India's new coronavirus infections at lowest in almost a monthReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:36 IST
India reported 75,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to federal health data released on Tuesday, the lowest daily tally in almost a month.
There were 1,053 deaths over the same period. There have been 5.6 million cases in total in the country, second only behind the United States.
