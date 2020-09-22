Left Menu
Development News Edition

As rich nations struggle, Africa's virus response is praised

“If Africa loses, the world loses.” Supplies slowly improved, and African countries have conducted 13 million tests, enough to cover 1 per cent of the continent's population.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:45 IST
As rich nations struggle, Africa's virus response is praised
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At a lecture to peers this month, John Nkengasong showed images that once dogged Africa, with a magazine cover declaring it "The Hopeless Continent." Then he quoted Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah: "It is clear that we must find an African solution to our problems, and that this can only be found in African unity." The coronavirus pandemic has fractured global relationships. But as director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nkengasong has helped to steer Africa's 54 countries into an alliance praised as responding better than some richer countries, including the United States. A former US CDC official, he modelled Africa's version after his ex-employer. Nkengasong is pained to see the US agency struggle. In an interview with The Associated Press, he didn't name US President Donald Trump but cited "factors we all know." While the US nears 200,000 COVID-19 deaths and the world approaches 1 million, Africa's surge has been levelling off. Its 1.4 million confirmed cases are far from the horrors predicted. Antibody testing is expected to show many more infections, but most cases are asymptomatic. Just over 34,000 deaths are confirmed on the continent of 1.3 billion people.

"Africa is doing a lot of things right the rest of the world isn't," said Gayle Smith, a former administrator with the US Agency for International Development. She's watched in astonishment as Washington looks inward instead of leading the world. But Africa "is a great story and one that needs to be told." Nkengasong, whom the Gates Foundation honours Tuesday with its Global Goalkeeper Award as a "relentless proponent of global collaboration," is the continent's most visible narrator. The Cameroon-born virologist insists that Africa can stand up to COVID-19 if given a fighting chance. Early modeling assumed "a large number of Africans would just die," Nkengasong said. The Africa CDC decided not to issue projections. "When I looked at the data and the assumptions, I wasn't convinced," he said.

Health experts point to Africa's youthful population as a factor in why COVID-19 hasn't taken a larger toll, along with swift lockdowns and the later arrival of the virus. "Be patient," Nkengasong said. "There's a lot we still don't know." He warns against complacency, saying a single case can spark a new surge.

As Africa's top public health official, leading an agency launched only three years ago, he plunged into the race for medical supplies and now a vaccine. At first, it was a shock. "The collapse of global cooperation and a failure of international solidarity have shoved Africa out of the diagnostics market," Nkengasong wrote in the journal Nature in April. "If Africa loses, the world loses." Supplies slowly improved, and African countries have conducted 13 million tests, enough to cover 1 per cent of the continent's population. But the ideal is 13 million tests per month, Nkengasong said.

He and other African leaders are haunted by the memories of 12 million Africans dying during the decade it took for affordable HIV drugs to reach the continent. That must not happen again, he said. This week, more world leaders than ever are gathering online for the biggest global endeavour since COVID-19 appeared, the United Nations General Assembly. If Nkengasong could address them, he would say this: "We should be very careful that history doesn't record us on the wrong side of it." African leaders are expected to say much the same. "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown we have no option but to depend on each other," Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, told the gathering on Monday.

Nkengasong urges African countries not to wait for help and rejects the image of the continent holding a begging bowl. The money is there, he said. Acting on that idea, Africa's public and private sectors created an online purchasing platform to focus their negotiating power, launched by the African Union to buy directly from manufacturers. Governments can browse and buy rapid testing kits, N95 masks and ventilators, some now manufactured in Africa in another campaign endorsed by heads of state.

Impressed, Caribbean countries have signed on. "It's the only part of the world I'm aware of that actually built a supply chain," said Smith, the former USAID chief. When the pandemic began, just two African countries could test for the coronavirus. Now all can. Nkengasong was struck by how much information "doesn't get translated" to member states, so the Africa CDC holds online training on everything from safely handling bodies to genomic surveillance.

"I look at Africa and I look at the U.S., and I'm more optimistic about Africa, to be honest, because of the leadership there and doing their best despite limited resources," said Sema Sgaier, director of the Surgo Foundation, which produced a COVID-19 vulnerability index for each region. She spoke even as Africa's cases were surging weeks ago. With COVID-19 vaccines the next urgent issue, African countries held a conference to insist on equitable access and explore manufacturing to end their almost complete reliance on the outside world. They began securing the late-stage clinical trials that long have been held outside the continent, aiming to land 10 as soon as possible.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Adhikari Brothers Unveils Training Initiative "Masterminds"

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Sri Adhikari Brothers SAB Group are launching Masterminds, a program that will focus on educating young minds in fields of media by getting them up-close and personal with the finest minds and thought le...

Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus

A court here on Tuesday rejected the plea of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw a case related to ruckus inside the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four other LDF leaders, then in opposition,...

Assaults, arson, slurs: anti-Semitism a problem in Berlin

A new report documenting anti-Semitism in Berlin reveals that little progress has been made in combatting the problem in the German capital. The Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism Berlin, or RIAS documented 410 inciden...

Road to Saudi ties with Israel being paved, cautiously

Saudi Arabia, the most powerful Arab nation and home to Islams holiest sites, has made its official position on the regions longest-running conflict clear Full ties between the kingdom and Israel can only happen when peace is reached with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020