Left Menu
Development News Edition

No COVID-19 test, no grape harvest in Spain's Basque Country

All wine industry workers in Spain's Rioja-producing region of Alava must undergo a coronavirus test before they start work to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks putting the grape harvest at risk. Grape pickers, who have dubbed 2020 the "harvest of the masks", will be given their own equipment, including baskets and scissors, which cannot be exchanged, to avoid infections, said a spokeswoman for the Rioja wine regulatory board.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:17 IST
No COVID-19 test, no grape harvest in Spain's Basque Country
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All wine industry workers in Spain's Rioja-producing region of Alava must undergo a coronavirus test before they start work to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks putting the grape harvest at risk.

Grape pickers, who have dubbed 2020 the "harvest of the masks", will be given their own equipment, including baskets and scissors, which cannot be exchanged, to avoid infections, said a spokeswoman for the Rioja wine regulatory board. Authorities in the Basque Country have made it compulsory for wine estates to provide a list of workers. The health department then carries out the PCR tests.

Seasonal workers living in precarious conditions were hard hit by coronavirus outbreaks this summer in Spain, prompting authorities to impose local lockdowns in fruit-growing areas. Authorities are keen to avoid repetition as the grape harvesting season gets underway. "Until we get the result of the test, we cannot work," an employee in the wine industry, Quintino Benigno, told Reuters in a makeshift testing center in Laguardia, Alava, where people waited in line wearing masks.

About 6,000 seasonal workers are employed in the Rioja harvesting campaign in the Basque Country's Alava and the neighboring region of La Rioja. In the latter, testing is not mandatory but COVID-19 prevention plans that include testing a number of workers are in place. Although coronavirus cases associated with the agricultural sector have declined since the summer, official data shows they still account for 9.9% of the total.

A second wave of the coronavirus has put Spain, with the highest infection rate in Western Europe, in the spotlight. Amid uncertainty due to a sales decrease and fewer tourists expected in the wineries due to the pandemic, the Rioja wine regulatory board has not given estimates of how hard it expects business to be hit.

"Wineries have already said they will buy grapes for lower prices and business isn't going as we expected because of COVID," said vine grower Cristobal Fulleda.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

To UN, Trump to say UN "must hold China accountable for their actions" on virus

U.S. President Donald Trump, in excerpts of a speech he is to deliver on Tuesday morning to the United Nations General Assembly, will say the UN must hold China accountable for their actions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese ...

World powers take the stage, virtually, at UN debate

The UNs first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planets biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this y...

Advent Stock Broking fined for violating norms in use of NSE co-location facility

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed total fine of Rs 6 lakh on Advent Stock Broking Pvt Ltd for not adhering to the code of conduct prescribed for a stock broker and other market norms while using NSEs co-location facility. Th...

Rape and kidnapping of Mumbai models: Woman among 4 held

Indore MP India September 22 ANl Vijay Nagar police of Indore arrested four people, including a woman, on Monday night in connection with the rape and kidnapping of two Mumbai models. A case has been registered against five people, includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020