58 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya push tally to 4,791

At least 58 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 4,791, a health department official said. As many as 179 more people were cured of the disease, raising the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 2,706, Health Services director Aman War said.

Meghalaya currently has 2,047 active cases, while 38 people have succumbed to the infection, he said. East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 45, followed by Ri Bhoi at five, East Jaintia Hills at four, East Garo Hills at two, and West Jaintia Hills and South West Garo Hills at one each.

As many as 1.35 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 examination so far..