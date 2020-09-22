Record 1.94L sample tests conducted in a single day in Bihar, 3 new COVID deaths reported
PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:48 IST
Three more people died due to COVID-19 in Bihar on Tuesday, raising the death toll in the state to 873, while 1,609 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1.71 lakh, a health department official said. The state conducted record 1.94 lakh sample tests on Monday, which took the total number of such examinations carried out so far to 60,63,568 lakh, he said.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his government's efforts to ramp up sample testing have helped in identifying and isolating COVID-19 patients. Altogether 1,57,056 people have recovered from the disease in the state, including 1,232 since Monday.
Patna district accounted for maximum number of fresh cases at 202 cases, followed by Rohtas at 135, Purnea at 118, Muzaffarpur at 110 and Araria at 76. One death each was recorded in Patna, Saran and Gaya.
Bihar currently has 13,535 active coronavirus cases. The recovery rate reduced marginally in the state - from 91.74 per cent on Monday to 91.60 per cent.
