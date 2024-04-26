"Congress was biased against Hindus for vote bank, today they're exposed": PM Modi in Bihar's Araria

In a fresh attack against Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Friday that the grand old party was "biased against Hindus for vote bank". "The first right on the resources of our country lies with the poor of this country irrespective of religion. The way Congress was biased against the Hindus of India for their vote bank, today they have been exposed," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Araria.

The Prime Minister attacked the INDIA bloc over the Supreme Court decision rejecting the plea for 100 per cent VVPAT verification of EVM votes and said every leader of the opposition grouping has "committed the sin" of creating doubts in the minds of people about Electronic Voting Machine and "their dreams have been shattered". "They did not let people exercise their right to vote for decades. Booth capturing was very common. They did not even let the people step out to vote. Now when the poor and honest voters have the strength of EVM, they are trying all they can to get rid of the EVM. Today, the Supreme Court has given a strong verdict saying that the old system of ballot paper voting will not come back," he said.

He said opposition parties should apologise to the people for creating doubts about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). "Today, the whole world praises India for its democracy, for its election process, and its use of technology in the election process and these people for their own self-interest were defaming the EVMs. These people have continuously tried to betray democracy," he said.

PM Modi said the verdict of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is to make India strong economically and people of Bihar have an important role to play. "Today, there are two main streams in politics. One stream is BJP-led NDA which wants to strengthen the people of India. On the other side is the INDI alliance which wants to fill their own pockets by seizing the property of the people," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed a public rally in Bihar's Munger in which he attacked the opposition coalition accusing it of appeasement. "There is an NDA model on one side and there is an INDI Alliance model on the other. INDI alliance model is appeasement (tushtikaran) and NDA's model is satisfaction (santushtikaran). We have to ensure that no one is left behind. We gave toilets, gas, electricity connections, and water facilities to our mothers and sisters. We gave free ration and free medical treatment," PM Modi said in Munger.

"We never asked anyone about the religion or caste of the beneficiaries...anyone who is eligible will get the benefits. This is true secularism and true social justice," he added. The Prime Minister said that the Congress party has set its eyes on the wealth of people and wants to conduct an x-ray, adding that it will seize more than half of the properties inherited by the people.

"The INDI alliance is using all its might for appeasement. The 'Shehzada' of Congress has said something which will bring a problem for everyone. He has said that a survey would be conducted for every family. The families have small properties and savings, women have some jewellery. The 'Stree Dhan' is considered sacred. Congress, which looted the country with corruption, has now set its eyes on your properties," PM Modi said. "Congress wants to impose an inheritance tax. They say they will conduct an x-ray of every family. Today, you are able to pass on your properties to your children. But, Congress is planning... the guru of Shehzada (veiled jibe at Sam Pitroda) has said that they will seize more than half of your property. Now, two out of four-room houses, five acres out of 10-acre land, you will have to give to the government. The INDI alliance has come up with this dangerous plan," he added.

The Prime Minister also addressed a public meeting in West Bengal's Malda today, where he attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress and its ally Congress. He said the ruling TMC and the Congress, which are partners in the INDIA bloc but are contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha separately in the state, are competing with each other in their 'appeasement' politics and attempts to woo a 'certain' community.

"The Congress wants to grab your properties and the TMC hasn't spoken a single word against it. They are competing with each other for appeasement and attempts to win over a certain community or vote bank. While the TMC government has worked to grant permanent residency to infiltrators from Bangladesh, the Congress is talking about redistributing your assets among a certain vote bank," PM Modi added. "The only glue that holds the TMC and the Congress together is appeasement. These parties can go to any lengths to advance their appeasement politics and reverse any decision taken in the national interest," he added.

Amid a verbal assault from PM Modi over its alleged wealth survey and redistribution pitch, the Congress has clarified that neither did it make any promise in its manifesto nor did Rahul Gandhi make any such assurance to voters. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said his party was in favour of a "comprehensive socio-economic caste census."

Senior party colleague and Lok Sabha candidate, Shashi Tharoor, too, waded into the matter, saying there was no mention of wealth redistribution in the Congress manifesto, adding that it was a desperate attempt by the BJP to divert public attention from the burning bread-and-butter issues affecting the people. "Nowhere does it (manifesto) talk about wealth redistribution. Nowhere does it say anything about taking anybody's gold and snatching the mangalsutra of women. These are preposterous claims by the BJP and show their desperation. They know that they are losing these elections and will fling muck at us as much as they can," Tharoor said.

PM Modi wrapped up the day's electioneering with a mega roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The day witnessed the voting in 88 constituencies across 13 states/UTs in the second phase today. According to the Election Commission, the overall turnout was registered at around 60.9 per cent.

The voting was held in 13 seats in Rajasthan, 20 in Kerala, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu & Kashmir. The first phase of voting in 102 constituencies across 21 states/UTs were held on April 19. The third phase of the seven-phase parliamentary elections will be held on May 7 and the final phase will be on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

