Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump praises his efforts in handling virus

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:34 IST
Trump praises his efforts in handling virus
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump says he has "done an amazing" and "incredible job" handling the coronavirus, even as the country surpasses 200,000 virus deaths. Trump boasted of his administration's efforts in an interview with WJBK FOX 2 Detroit at the White House Tuesday just before Johns Hopkins University announced the confirmed US death toll now tops 200,000 people -- the highest in the world.

He claims, "We've done an incredible job between the ventilators and now the vaccines and everything else and the therapeutics" and insisted, "The only thing we've done a bad job in is public relations because we haven't been able to convince people - which is basically the fake news - what a great job we've done." Trump claimed the country could have had two to three million deaths had his administration taken no action while brushing off suggestions – backed by models – that if he had shut down the country sooner, thousands of lives could have been saved. And he appeared to be trying to rewrite history as he insisted that when he recommended certain lockdown measures, "everybody said there's no reason to shut down," including the nation's top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

TRENDING

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Vaishno Devi devotees to have live 'darshan' through mobile app

Devotees of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district will soon have live darshan of the cave shrine through its mobile app, officials said. The app, set to be launched on October 17, the first day o...

NBA-Silver says NBA participation at Tokyo Olympics may be limited

NBA participation at the Tokyo Olympics may be limited as the leagues next season, which has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, would likely be ongoing at the time of the Games, Commissioner Adam Silver told CNN on Tuesday. Norm...

Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at Nairo Quintanas team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris. Two people ...

Kansas City police ID 1-year-old killed in triple shooting

Authorities have identified a child killed in a triple shooting in Kansas City as a 1-year-old boy, making him the citys youngest homicide victim this year, police said. Tyron Payton was in the back seat of a car with three other adults whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020