FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States surpassed the grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while a report said the health regulator is likely to announce higher standards for an emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine, lowering the chances that one might be cleared before the Nov. 3 election.

EUROPE * Britain's prime minister told people to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave with restrictions lasting probably six months.

* Spain's cumulative tally of coronavirus infections rose by nearly 10,800 from Monday to reach 682,267, as Catalonia said it would further limit public gatherings. * The southern German state of Bavaria ordered new measures to fight a resurgence.

* France registered more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over 24-hours, for the sixth time in 12 days. * Sweden, which so far has decided against lockdowns, is seeing early signs that cases are rising again and could impose new measures in Stockholm.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported its lowest daily cases tally in almost a month as it prepares for clinical trials of a potential Russian vaccine in the coming weeks.

* Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria on Tuesday reported a more than doubling in new infections likely as a result of increased testing, while other states said border restrictions would be relaxed as case numbers dwindled. AMERICAS

* Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, who last week confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus, said that he is a "high-risk" patient. * COVID-19 infections have surged in Canada and if people do not take stringent precautions, they could balloon to exceed levels seen during the first wave of the pandemic, health officials warned.

* Brazil's President Bolsonaro defended his handling of the world's second most deadly outbreak after the United States, lamenting the deaths that have passed 137,200. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of recorded cases in the six Gulf Arab states has doubled in three months to over 800,000, according to a Reuters tally. * Israel has approved an extra $3 billion aid package to help businesses and self-employed workers cope during a new nationwide lockdown, while new cases reached daily highs of more than 5,000.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon announce new, higher standards for an emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine, lowering the chances that a vaccine might be cleared before the Nov. 3 election, the Washington Post reported.

* Vaccine makers will be indemnified in Europe if their COVID-19 shots cause unexpected side-effects, an industry official said. * Russia is so confident in its vaccine that it will shoulder some of the legal liability should anything go wrong, rather than requiring buyers to take on the full risk, the head of the state fund bankrolling the project said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The U.S. dollar continued to rise and stocks were mixed as new economic curbs to control the spread of COVID-19 raised the fear of a second wave of lockdowns that could reverse the nascent economic rebound.

* South Korea approved a supplementary budget of $6.72 billion to aid households and small businesses facing mass closures amid tight restrictions. * Uganda's public debt surged 20.5% in the 12 months to June as the east African country soaked up new credit to help deal with the economic impact of COVID-19.

