Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday a late-stage study of its antiviral drug Avigan showed it reduced recovery times for COVID-19 patients with non-severe symptoms, boosting expectations for regulatory approval in Japan. This week, the Nikkei newspaper cited ministry sources as saying approval could be granted within a month of receiving such a request. In July, Fujifilm sold its global rights to Avigan to India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-09-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 10:11 IST
Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday a late-stage study of its antiviral drug Avigan showed it reduced recovery times for COVID-19 patients with non-severe symptoms, boosting expectations for regulatory approval in Japan. The Phase 3 clinical study of 156 patients in Japan showed that those treated with Avigan improved after 11.9 days, versus 14.7 days for a placebo group. Results of the study, conducted by subsidiary Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, were statistically significant, the company said in a release.

The announcement sent Fujifilm shares up more than 4% in Tokyo to their highest level in four months. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had touted Avigan's potential as Japan's contribution to a global race for coronavirus treatments, aiming for domestic approval in May.

The government called on Fujifilm to triple national stockpiles of Avigan, approved in 2014 as an emergency flu treatment, and pledged to donate it to countries on request. But a lack of patients in Japan hampered clinical testing. In July, researchers at Fujita Health University said their Avigan study failed to reach statistically significant results.

In its statement, Fujifilm said it would perform further analysis of the trial data and seek to file for approval of Avigan for use in COVID-19 as early as October. This week, the Nikkei newspaper cited ministry sources as saying approval could be granted within a month of receiving such a request.

In July, Fujifilm sold its global rights to Avigan to India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories. Already available generically in many countries under the name favipiravir, the drug has been approved to treat COVID-19 in India and Russia. Avigan acts on the RNA of viruses, inhibiting their ability to replicate. It is the subject of dozens of trials worldwide, but concerns remain over birth defects it caused in animal studies.

Dr Reddy's shares were 0.7% higher at 0430 GMT.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

6 held by CCB Bengaluru for betting on IPL matches

Six people were arrested and Rs 6 lakhs was seized by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League. According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, all six have been arrested.Two cases w...

Annova Solutions Helping Client's Journey with Dedicated Teams Working on Industry-specific Labels

- AI, Machine Learning is going to play a key part in shaping up the world in the coming decades INDORE,India, Sept. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Machine Learning is a game-changer when it comes to RoI for various business verticals and as a res...

Odisha farmers protest seeking compensation for crop loss due to flood

Thousands of protesting farmers blocked National Highway-15 in Odishas Chandikhol district, demanding compensation for crop damages caused by floods and the withdrawal of the new farmers bill. The highway was blocked for over two hours on T...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher on Amazon boost, despite economic worries

Wall Street stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in Amazon.com, even as a likely delay in new fiscal stimulus by Congress and an increase in the number of coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery.Amazon.com Inc j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020