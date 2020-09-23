Left Menu
Britain is not taking a Swedish approach to COVID-19 -minister

Britain is not taking a Swedish approach to COVID-19 said foreign minister Dominic Raab when asked if new measures were part of a plan to live with the virus, rather than try to get rid of it.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Britain is not taking a Swedish approach to COVID-19 said foreign minister Dominic Raab when asked if new measures were part of a plan to live with the virus, rather than try to get rid of it. "I don't accept that characterisation," Raab told BBC Radio when asked if Britain was now taking a more Swedish approach.

Earlier this year, Sweden avoided a lockdown and instead emphasized personal responsibility, social distancing and good hygiene in a bid to slow rather than eradicate a disease deemed here to stay. Britain announced new measures on Tuesday to try to control the rapid spread of the virus, but those restrictions have been criticised by some scientists for not going far enough.

