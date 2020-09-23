Left Menu
Peter Kolba, who heads the VSV consumer association, said the four cases —involving an Austrian and three Germans — will test the ground for a further 1,000 people who have asked to be represented by the group after falling ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March. The outbreak in Ischgl, a resort in western Austria that's popular with skiers across Europe, is considered one of the earliest 'superspreader' events on the continent.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:00 IST
Group sues Austrian gov't over ski resort virus outbreak

An Austrian consumer protection group said Wednesday it has filed four civil lawsuits against the country's government for failing to contain a coronavirus outbreak at an Alpine ski resort during the early phase of the pandemic that has been blamed for thousands of infections around the world. Peter Kolba, who heads the VSV consumer association, said the four cases —involving an Austrian and three Germans — will test the ground for a further 1,000 people who have asked to be represented by the group after falling ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March.

The outbreak in Ischgl, a resort in western Austria that's popular with skiers across Europe, is considered one of the earliest 'superspreader' events on the continent. Kolba said his association has been contacted by 6,000 people from 45 countries as far away as Iceland, Netherlands, Ireland and the United States. About 80 per cent of those tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Ischgl.

He accused authorities in the Paznaun Valley, where Ischgl is located, of being beholden to the interests of the local tourism industry. Numerous infections allegedly occurred in cramped apres-ski bars where tourists often party the night away after a day on the slopes. Alexander Klausner, a lawyer for the VSV, said one of the four cases was submitted Tuesday on behalf of relatives of a man who died as a result of COVID-19. Two other plaintiffs are still suffering effects from the infection in spring, while a fourth had only a mild illness.

Kolba said the plaintiffs are seeking damages of up to 100,000 euros (USD 118,000) each from Austrian federal authorities, who hold ultimate responsibility for enforcing health regulations..

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina's health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda's COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

