Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&J kicks off final study of single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in 60,000 volunteers

The company expects results of the Phase III trial by year end or early next year, Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J's chief scientific officer, said in a joint press conference with officials from the National Institutes of Health and the Trump administration. Rival vaccines from Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca all require two shots separated by several weeks, which make them much more difficult to administer.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:36 IST
J&J kicks off final study of single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in 60,000 volunteers

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday kicked off a final 60,000-person trial of a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that potentially would simplify distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals using two doses. The company expects results of the Phase III trial by year end or early next year, Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J's chief scientific officer, said in a joint press conference with officials from the National Institutes of Health and the Trump administration.

Rival vaccines from Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca all require two shots separated by several weeks, which make them much more difficult to administer. "The benefits of a single-shot vaccine are potentially profound in terms of mass immunization campaigns and global pandemic control," Dr. Dan Barouch, a Harvard vaccine researcher who helped design J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, said in a telephone interview.

The company's shares rose 2% before the opening bell on Wednesday. "Big news. Numerous great companies are seeing fantastic results. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) must move quickly," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet.

J&J published a detailed study protocol for its phase 3 trial Wednesday on the company's website, joining the three other vaccine makers that have made these study plans available in recent weeks after calls for increased transparency in the trials. Stoffels said J&J started the phase 3 trial after seeing positive results in its phase 1/2 trial in the United States and Belgium. The company plans to release those results imminently.

Stoffels said the safety and level of protection in the study were on par with what was seen in the company's animal studies, and said the results showed a single dose could offer sufficient protection "for a long time." J&J's late-stage trial will use as many as 215 sites in the United States, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The company plans to manufacture as many as 1 billion doses in 2021, and more after that, Stoffels said.

The goal of the trial is to test whether the vaccine can prevent moderate to severe COVID-19 after a single dose, but it will also look to see if the vaccine can prevent serious disease requiring medical intervention and whether it can prevent milder cases of the virus. Stoffels predicts it will take six weeks to two months to enroll the trial, and said the company hopes to get an answer on whether the vaccine works "around the end of the year or early next year."

It is not clear how fast the company could get regulatory approval, but J&J plans to manufacture doses before approval, so it could start distribution quickly. The trial will be overseen by an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) that will review vaccine safety and effectiveness. In the press conference, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said all three of the vaccines being organized and supported by the federal government's Operation Warp Speed - J&J's, Moderna's and AstraZeneca's - share a common DSMB. Pfizer is running its own trial and has a separate DSMB, Collins said.

J&J's trial is designed to test for a vaccine that is 60% effective. In the study protocol, that could be determined after 154 people became infected with the virus. Stoffels said the company will start counting cases of COVID-19 infections within the study population 15 days after individuals are vaccinated. The DSMB will take its first look at the vaccine's efficacy after 20 people have become infected.

Collins said the DSMB does not include any federal employees and is made up of "very highly experienced" scientists and statistical experts. "Until they are convinced that there's something there that looks promising, nothing is unblinded and sent to the FDA. So everybody should feel pretty reassured," Collins said. His comments follow concerns government scientists may be pressured to rush the vaccine testing process to boost U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election bid.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan Henderson to miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash against Lincoln City

Liverpools Jordan Henderson will miss the clubs Carabao Cup clash against Lincoln City, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders confirmed on Wednesday. The captain sustained a minor muscle issue during Sundays 2-0 win against Chelsea and though t...

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for remark about lack of diverse talent

Wells Fargo Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf apologized on Wednesday for making an insensitive comment reflecting my own unconscious bias, as the bank sought to quell a row over his references to a shortage of talent among minorit...

Soccer-Teams not willing to sell Moyes' transfer targets, says West Ham owner

West Ham United may not sign any more players before the transfer window shuts on Oct. 5 as the bids made for targets named by manager David Moyes have not been accepted, the Premier League clubs co-owner David Sullivan has said. West Ham h...

UPDATE 2-Ruth Bader Ginsburg's coffin arrives at Supreme Court as three days of tributes begin

The United States began three days of tributes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Wednesday, as pallbearers carried her flag-draped coffin into the white marble court building and members of the public lined up to pay their res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020