Bihar reports 1,598 new cases, tally mounts to 1.73 lakh

Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 1.73 lakh on Wednesday as 1,598 people tested positive for the infection while one fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 874, health department bulletin said. Patna district accounted for the highest number of 219 new cases, followed by 89 in Muzaffarpur, 72 in Purnea, 71 in Supaul and 58 in Araria.

Patna district also has the maximum COVID-19 positive cases at 26,253 while one person succumbed to the virus in the district in past 24 hours, the bulletin said. The number of patients who were cured of the disease increased to 1,58,546 on Wednesday and the state's recovery rate stood at 91.61 as against 91.60 per cent on Tuesday.

Bihar now has 13,642 active cases. The eastern state has so far tested 1,75,585 samples for COVID-19.