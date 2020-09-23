Left Menu
Deputy CM Sisodia hospitalised due to COVID-19

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was admitted to the ICU of the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Wednesday due to coronavirus infection, and his condition is stable, officials said. "He (Sisodia) was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly. "The doctors are assessing his condition, but there is nothing serious," another official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:52 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was admitted to the ICU of the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Wednesday due to coronavirus infection, and his condition is stable, officials said. The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital at around 4 PM after he complained of fever and low oxygen level, an official said, adding that he is under observation.

The official said that the deputy chief minister has no comorbidities. "He (Sisodia) was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly.

"The doctors are assessing his condition, but there is nothing serious," another official said. According to officials, Sisodia is being kept in the Intensive Care Unit as a precautionary measure and is on oxygen support.

Sisodia had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation. He was unable to attend the one-day assembly session on September 14 since he had tested positive.

Earlier on Wednesday, he had extended birthday wishes to Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar's daughter on Twitter. Sisodia is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to get COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The health minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was hospitalised. He had also been given plasma therapy. The Delhi government has been promoting home isolation in the national capital,  especially for asymptomatic patients, as part of its COVID-19 management strategy in the past several months.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on September 7 asserted that home isolation policy had proved a "game-changer" in taming the surge in June and the city government would continue to pursue it..

