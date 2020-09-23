Left Menu
Development News Edition

294 new coronavirus cases in Surat, four deaths

Coronavirus cases in Surat district rose to 26,137 with 294 new infections being reported on Wednesday, the highest in Gujarat during the day, the health department said. With four fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 913, it said. Surat city reported 183 new cases and 180 recoveries, while the rural parts reported 111 new cases and 94 recoveries.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:59 IST
294 new coronavirus cases in Surat, four deaths

Coronavirus cases in Surat district rose to 26,137 with 294 new infections being reported on Wednesday, the highest in Gujarat during the day, the health department said. With four fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 913, it said.

Surat city reported 183 new cases and 180 recoveries, while the rural parts reported 111 new cases and 94 recoveries. Out of four deaths, three were reported in rural parts and one in the city, the department said in its release.

The Surat Municipal Corporation said it has so far surveyed 8.9 lakh people from the areas of the city from where COVID-19 cases were reported. 37,693 people have been quarantined in the city after they came in contact with the people infected with the virus.

In the city, Katargam localityhas reportedthe highest 3,582 COVID-19 cases so far, while Athwa has reported 3,538 cases, 58 of them on Wednesday, the highest among city zones, the SMC said. Of 3,046 beds for COVID-19 patients available at two government hospitals in the city, 233 are occupied.

In rural Surat, out of nine talukas, Kamrej has reported the highest number of 1,331 COVID-19 cases, followed by Choryasi with 1,262 and Bardoli with 1,118 cases. Kamrej taluka has also reported the highest number of 82 fatalities.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

So proud of you: Aanand L. Rai congratulates Ayushmann on Time's list of 100 influential people

By sharing a quirky video, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai on Wednesday congratulated actor Ayushmann Khurrana for being featured in Time Magazines list of 100 Most Influential people for 2020. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns director praised the actor ...

FACTBOX-Criminal charges in police killings of Black Americans

The Kentucky attorney general could announce as soon as this week whether police involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a botched police raid in March, will face criminal charges.The 26-year-old emergency me...

Union Minister Suresh Angadi an unbeatable MP from Belagavi for four terms

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died due to COVID-19 at the AIIMS on Wednesday, was a four-time Member of Parliament from Belagavi consecutively since 2004. The 65-year-old, survived by his wife and two daughters, was asso...

CAG criticises functioning of J&K Bank for decrease in profit in 2013-18 period

Flagging corporate governance lapses at JK Bank, a CAG report said that the lenders profit declined from Rs 1,182.47 crore in FY2013 to Rs 202.72 crore in FY2018 due to increase in gross non-performing assets NPAs. The report table...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020