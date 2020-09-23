Goa reports 536 new cases of COVID-19; 8 die, 395 recover

As many as 536 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Goa on Wednesday, taking the statewide tally to 29,879, a health department official said. He said 395 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 23,857.

Also, eight patients succumbed to the infection, pushing up the toll to 376 in the coastal state, the official said. In all 1,872 samples were tested of which 536 came out positive, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 29,879, new cases 536, deaths 376, discharged 23,857, active cases 5,646, samples tested so far 2,42,078..