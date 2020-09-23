Left Menu
Development News Edition

Incentivise industries to set up new oxygen generation units: CM to centre

Work on increasing storage capacity in hospitals which have a deficiency has been taken up on a war footing,he added. The Chief Minister said the state had about 7,000 oxygenated beds in government hospitals when the virus first struck.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:41 IST
Incentivise industries to set up new oxygen generation units: CM to centre

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday requested the Centre to incentivise industries to set up new oxygen generation units, as he voiced concern about the ability to supply sufficient medical oxygen, without affecting industries, in case of spike in COVID cases. He was speaking while taking part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with CMs of seven states that have high prevalence of COVID-19 cases The Chief Minister briefed him about the steps taken by the State Government to control the virus..

he said consumption of oxygen was increasing drastically due to an increase in the number of oxygenated beds and ICUs. Availability for liquid oxygen for medical purposes was now around 375 metric ton per day, which was sufficient for the time being, the Chief Minister's Office said in a release quoting him.

however, once the project of increasing the number of oxygenated beds was over and there was a surge in the number of cases, the state government would not be able to provide enough medical oxygen without affecting industries, he said. Stating that the peak demand of medical oxygen is calculated at about 870 metric tons per day,the release said,keeping this in view,it was requested that the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion may be advised to persuade and incentivise industry to set up oxygen generation units.

A request was also made that the manufacture of hospital level oxygen generation units be encouraged to ramp up production capacity, it said, adding that at present, these firms were asking for 3-4 months time to supply such units. Yediyurappa informed the PM about setting up state level and district level teams of senior officers to ensure that oxygen is transported state-wide to needy hospitals tin time.

Permission to convert Industrial oxygen cylinders as Medical cylinders has also been issued. Work on increasing storage capacity in hospitals which have a deficiency has been taken up on a war footing,he added.

The Chief Minister said the state had about 7,000 oxygenated beds in government hospitals when the virus first struck. This has been increased to about 18,000, of which 10,000 have been reserved for COVID-19 patients, he said.

Apart from this, another 4,250 oxygenated beds have been reserved for COVID patients in private hospitals, he added. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighbouring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylors death. The jury announced that...

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

When is Rick and Morty Season 5 be released Fans are passionately waiting to know the release date of the fifth season. The series has significant fan base across the world with many predicting that the team already commenced working on Ric...

Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites

An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday. The newly discovered asteroid will come within 13,000 miles 22,000 kilometres of Earth, well below many of the com...

Brazil's Sao Paulo likely to start COVID-19 immunization in December

The governor of Brazils So Paulo state, Joo Doria, said on Wednesday the state is likely to start to immunize its population with Chinas Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 in mid-December, pending regulatory approval. Brazil has the third-highest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020