Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korean troops killed missing S.Korean then burned body, Seoul says

A South Korean official who went missing from a fisheries patrol boat earlier this week was shot dead by North Korean troops who later burned his body, South Korea's military said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 08:14 IST
North Korean troops killed missing S.Korean then burned body, Seoul says

A South Korean official who went missing from a fisheries patrol boat earlier this week was shot dead by North Korean troops who later burned his body, South Korea's military said on Thursday. The military did not explain how the official ended up in North Korean waters, but Yonhap news agency cited unnamed intelligence sources in Seoul who said he had been attempting to defect to the North. "Our military strongly condemns such an atrocity, and strongly demands North Korea provide explanations and punish those who are responsible," General Ahn Young-ho, who is in charge of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a briefing.

The official was reported missing from a South Korean fisheries patrol boat on Monday when it was about 10 kilometres (6 miles) south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed demarcation of military control that acts as the de facto maritime boundary between North and South Korea. The exact reason the 47-year-old official was shot is still unknown, but North Korean troops may have been acting under anti-coronavirus orders, Yonhap quoted multiple sources as saying.

The U.S. military commander in South Korea said earlier this month that North Korean troops had been given "shoot-to-kill orders" to prevent the coronavirus entering the country. In July, a man who had defected to South Korea three years ago triggered a coronavirus scare when he crossed back over the heavily monitored border into North Korea, which has claimed to have zero cases of the disease.

His arrival prompted North Korean officials to lock down a border city and quarantine thousands of people over fears he may have had coronavirus, though the World Health Organization later said his test results were inconclusive. Last week, South Korean police arrested a defector who they said had tried to return to North Korea by breaking into a military training site in South Korea's border town of Cheorwon.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Light motor vehicles distributed under rural development scheme in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday launched a rural transport programme and distributed light motor vehicles to the beneficiaries of the scheme. The scheme Mukhyamantrir Grammya Paribahan Achoni aims at improving employmen...

Looking forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral ties: PM Modi to Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ahead of his virtual talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looked forward to jointly reviewing their bilateral relations comprehensively, and that the two countries must explor...

Ahead of virtual summit, PM Modi says looking forward to review bilateral relationship with Sri Lankan counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is looking forward to jointly review the bilateral partnership comprehensively with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during the virtual bilateral summit between the two leaders on...

Primary sector exports and jobs demonstrating strength amid pandemic

Primary sector exports and jobs are up again, demonstrating the sectors underlying strength amid the COVID-19 global pandemic and US-China trade war, and supporting New Zealands economic recovery.Stats NZ today reported New Zealands merchan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020