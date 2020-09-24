Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Mexico's confirmed coronavirus deaths near 75,000; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,143 to 278,070 and more

U.S. CDC reports 200,275 coronavirus deaths The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 6,874,982 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 49,285 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 813 to 200,275.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Mexico's confirmed coronavirus deaths near 75,000; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,143 to 278,070 and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK's new COVID measures met with scepticism, confusion

The British government on Wednesday defended its new, stricter coronavirus measures against criticism that they did not got far enough, saying it was trying to balance supporting the economy while protecting health. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told citizens on Tuesday to work from home if possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early, in an effort to slow a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19, saying restrictions would likely last six months.

Trump says may block stricter FDA guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may or may not approve any new, more stringent FDA standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying such a proposal would appear political. Trump has repeatedly said a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, could be ready for distribution ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Most Americans to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by July, CDC chief expects

A top U.S. health official told a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccinations to take place over many months and that most Americans could be vaccinated by July of 2021 at the latest. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield said he expects there to be about 700 million doses of vaccines available by late March or April, enough for 350 million people.

U.S. CDC reports 200,275 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 6,874,982 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 49,285 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 813 to 200,275. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 22 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,143 to 278,070 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,143 to 278,070, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 19 to 9,428, the tally showed.

Exclusive: Top adviser steps aside from FDA COVID-19 vaccine reviews over potential conflict

A physician who heads the influential U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee recused herself from the panel's review of COVID-19 vaccines because of her role overseeing a clinical trial for Moderna Inc's candidate, her spokeswoman told Reuters. Hana El Sahly, associate professor of virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, last year became chairwoman of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee - the panel of outside experts that will make recommendations on whether coronavirus vaccines should be approved.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus deaths near 75,000: health ministry

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus caseload rose to 710,049 on Wednesday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 74,949. Authorities reported 4,786 new cases along with 601 deaths on Wednesday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Possible virus vulnerability discovered; about 20% of people with COVID-19 remain asymptomatic

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

"Pocket" in virus' spike protein could be treatment target J&J kicks off study of single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in 60,000 volunteers

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday began a 60,000-person trial of an experimental single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that, if proven effective, could simplify distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals requiring two doses. The company expects results of the Phase III trial by year end or early next year, Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J's chief scientific officer, said in a joint news conference with officials from the National Institutes of Health and the Trump administration.

Houston study: More contagious coronavirus strain now dominates

The first study to analyze the structure of the novel coronavirus from two waves of infection in a major city found that a more contagious strain dominates recent samples, researchers from Houston Methodist Hospital said on Wednesday. They examined more than 5,000 genomes from viruses recovered in the earliest phase of the pandemic in Houston, an ethnically diverse city of 7 million, and from an ongoing more recent wave of infections.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuelan President Maduro proposes new UN fund to support countries facing discrimination

Addressing the General Assemblys high-level general debate, via a pre-recorded video, President Nicols Maduro Moros also urged the adoption of a legally binding international instrument on development and the right to development, which w...

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop band BTS delivers 'message of hope' at 75th U.N. General Assembly; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Disney delays Black Widow in new setback for cinemasWalt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie Black Widow and Steven Spielbergs West Side Story until 202...

Don't judge Cummins just after one game, says KKR skipper Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik finds it extremely unfair that his premier pacer Pat Cummins is being criticised after just one bad performance that too when he played straight after completing his quarantine. All eyes were on ...

Two police officers shot amid Louisville protests over Breonna Taylor ruling

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests of a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020