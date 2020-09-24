Uganda proposes to test all teachers for COVID-19 before reopening schools

Uganda proposes to test all teachers for COVID-19 before reopening schoolsDevdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 24-09-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 12:35 IST
The government of Uganda has proposed to test all teachers for COVID-19 before reopening schools, according to a news report by Daily Monitor.
Sources close to the National COVID-19 Taskforce, who requested anonymity, told yesterday that their proposal is to see all teachers tested before they report.
However, the Ministry of Education permanent secretary, Alex Kakooza, said while the proposal is ideal, it is not achievable.
"What would have been preferable is to test everyone. But the way we are at the moment as a country, we don't have the capacity. It will be very expensive. Wherever there will be an absolute need, we shall take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our children, including testing those involved," Kakooza said.
President Museveni, while updating the nation on COVID-19 on Sunday, reopened schools to final year students and places of worship but limited them to 70 worshippers.
He also allowed outdoor sports activities as long as the players are quarantined in one area and tested after every two weeks for their COVID-19 status.
