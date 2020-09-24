Left Menu
Vijayakanth has "mild virus symptoms", says DMDK

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:04 IST
Vijayakanth has "mild virus symptoms", says DMDK
The Desiya Murpokku DravidaKazhagam founder-leader Vijayakanth showed a "mild symptoms of coronavirus" during a routine health checkup, the party said on Thursday

During the checkup at a private hospital here, the symptoms were diagnosed, a party headquarters release said, adding the top leader's "health is fine." The hospital, in a statement, said the actor is stable and "expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon." He tested positive on September 22, the hospital said.

