Vijayakanth has "mild virus symptoms", says DMDK

The Desiya Murpokku DravidaKazhagam founder-leader Vijayakanth showed a "mild symptoms of coronavirus" during a routine health checkup, the party said on Thursday

During the checkup at a private hospital here, the symptoms were diagnosed, a party headquarters release said, adding the top leader's "health is fine." The hospital, in a statement, said the actor is stable and "expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon." He tested positive on September 22, the hospital said.