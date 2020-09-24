Left Menu
COVID-19:Daily new recoveries surpass new cases for six days

Daily new recoveries in India have surpassed the new cases of coronavirus infection for the the last six days and the country's total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 46.7 lakh exceeding active cases by more than 37 lakh. A total 87,374 people have recuperated in a span of 24 hours in the country, while the number of new confirmed cases reported is 86,508, according to the data updated at 8 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:11 IST
Nearly 74 percent of the new COVID-19 recoveries are from 10 states and UT, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, UP, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Daily new recoveries in India have surpassed the new cases of coronavirus infection for the last six days and the country's total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 46.7 lakh exceeding active cases by more than 37 lakh.

A total of 87,374 people have recuperated in a span of 24 hours in the country, while the number of new confirmed cases reported is 86,508, according to the data updated at 8 am. With its focussed strategies and effective people-centric measures, India is reporting an exponential increase in recoveries, the ministry said.

"New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for the last six days. This is a result of the focus on testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance, and clear messaging, as highlighted by the prime minister in his review meeting with seven high focus states and UTs on Wednesday," the ministry said. A total of 87,374 people have recuperated in a span of 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 46,74,987 pushing the recovery rate to 81.55 percent, the ministry said.

"As India records more recoveries than the new cases, the gap between recovered cases and active cases is continuously widening. The recovered cases (46,74,987) exceed active cases (9,66,382) by more than 37 lakh. "This has also ensured that the active caseload accounts for merely 16.86 percent of the total cases," the ministry highlighted. Following the national lead, 13 states and UTs are also reporting a higher number of new recoveries than the new cases.

Among the 10 states and UT reporting 74 percent recovered cases, Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,476 cases (22.3 pc) for the sixth consecutive day. These sustained encouraging results have been made possible with the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of 'test, track and treat' which has focussed on 'Chase the Virus" approach, the ministry said. "Early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking combined with high-quality medical care through Standard of Care protocol issued by the Centre has aided the high number of recoveries," it underlined.

There has been sustained focus of the Union and state and UT governments on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, use of steroids, anti-coagulants, and improved services of ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment. Tireless efforts of ASHA workers have ensured effective surveillance and tracking progress of patients in supervised home isolation The 'eSanjeevani' digital platform has enabled telemedicine services that have been successful in containing the spread of COVID while simultaneously enabling provisions for non-COVID essential healthcare. The Centre has focussed on building the clinical management capacities of doctors manning ICUs. The 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management' exercise conducted by domain experts from AIIMS, New Delhi has substantially helped in this. Twenty such sessions with 278 Institutions and Centres of Excellence have been conducted in 28 states and UTs. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 57,32,518 with 86,508 people testing positive in a day, while the death toll climbed to 91,149 with 1,129 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

