Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anger in Marseille after French govt orders bars closed to curb coronavirus

Civic leaders in Marseille reacted with anger on Thursday to the closure of the city's bars and restaurants, saying they had not been consulted by the French government which ordered the measures to contain an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. Health Minister Olivier Veran ordered bars and restaurants in Marseille to shut for two weeks from next Monday, after placing the city and surrounding region on the Mediterranean coast on the maximum alert level for the spread of the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:58 IST
Anger in Marseille after French govt orders bars closed to curb coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram / olivierveran

Civic leaders in Marseille reacted with anger on Thursday to the closure of the city's bars and restaurants, saying they had not been consulted by the French government which ordered the measures to contain an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Olivier Veran ordered bars and restaurants in Marseille to shut for two weeks from next Monday, after placing the city and surrounding region on the Mediterranean coast on the maximum alert level for the spread of the virus. Local politicians said the step was out of proportion to the risks and would devastate their economy.

"It was with surprise and anger that I learned of a decision on which Marseille city hall was not consulted," Marseille mayor Michele Rubirola wrote on Twitter. "There is nothing in the public health situation that justifies this move. I won't allow the people of Marseille to become the victims of political decisions that no one understands."

Marseille city hall sought a 10-day reprieve before it imposes the new measures. "The epidemic has been declining in recent days," Marseille first deputy mayor Benoit Payan told reporters.

"I'm asking the government for 10 days before the new measures come into effect", Payan also said. Renaud Muselier, president of the regional council of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, which includes Marseille, said the closures amounted to a collective punishment for people in his region.

"This decision is unilateral, ill-conceived and unfair," Muselier wrote on Twitter. Responding to the criticism, Veran tweeted that the bar and restaurant closures were designed to protect people in Marseille because the epidemic was worsening, and that he had given advance notice to local officials.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo also expressed her disagreement after the French capital and its suburbs were declared on Wednesday "reinforced danger zones" meaning bars and restaurants will have to close at 10 pm at the latest. Hidalgo said in a video broadcast on BFM TV that the new measures were ordered without consultation.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

OkCredit unveils 'TaiyaarHainHum' anthem, a tribute to small businesses in India

New Delhi India, September 24 ANIDigpu OkCredit - Digital India ka Digital BahiKhata, has unveiled their anthem TaiyaarHainHum dedicated to local businesses of India, during the difficult times of pandemic. TaiyaarHainHum is also an endeavo...

UK's Sunak unveils new job support scheme; warns he cannot save every business

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a new jobs support scheme on Thursday that would help firms employ people on shorter hours, but warned he could not save every business or job.The government will directly support the wages of ...

Cricket-Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies aged 59

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, Indian broadcaster Star India reported. He was 59.Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, was part of Australias World Cup-winning team in 198...

As COVID surges, UK unveils plans to save jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new jobs support scheme that would help firms keep people employed but on shorter hours, as he warned he could not save every business or role. Rishi Sunak had ruled out a wholesa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020