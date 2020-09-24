Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDMC assistant engineer dies of COVID-19: Official

An assistant engineer employed with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Thursday, officials said. Delhi recorded 3,714 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the case tally mounted to over 2.56 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,087.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:09 IST
NDMC assistant engineer dies of COVID-19: Official

An assistant engineer employed with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Thursday, officials said. The employee (name withheld) was posed in the Building Department of the City-Sadar Paharganj Zone.

"The assistant engineer expired today due to COVID-19. He was admitted to MAX Hospital, Patparganj, in east Delhi," a senior NDMC official said. Delhi recorded 3,714 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the case tally mounted to over 2.56 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,087.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA to continue with five substitutions this season

UEFA will continue to allow teams to make up to five substitutions each per match, instead of three, for the rest of this season, the head of the European soccer governing body Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday. Ceferin told a news conferenc...

ShareChat raises USD 40mn from Pawan Munjal, DCM Shriram promoters' family office, others

Indian social networking platform ShareChat on Thursday said it has raised USD 40 million about Rs 295.8 crore in funding from Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, DCM Shriram promoters family office, and others. The pre-series E round also saw par...

Shailja Kejriwal on 'Churails' season two: Definitely something we may pursue

The success of Pakistani web series Churails has inspired the team to unite for a second season though there is nothing official yet, says Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer Special Projects, Zee Entertainment. Written and directed b...

Second wave of COVID-19 hits its peak in Delhi, number of cases to decline in coming days: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit its peak in the national capital with experts hinting that the cases of infection will decline in the coming days. He said the government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020