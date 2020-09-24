Anger in Marseille after French govt orders bars closed to curb coronavirus

Civic leaders in Marseille reacted angrily on Thursday to the closure of the city's bars and restaurants, saying they had not been consulted by the French government which ordered the measures to contain an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Olivier Veran ordered bars and restaurants in Marseille to shut for two weeks, after placing the city and surrounding region on the Mediterranean coast on the maximum alert level for the spread of the virus. Veran initially said bars and restaurants in the city would be shut from Monday, but a ministry representative later said the closure would start from Saturday.

Local politicians said the step was out of proportion to the risks and would devastate their economy. "There is nothing in the public health situation that justifies this move. I won't allow the people of Marseille to become the victims of political decisions that no one understands", Marseille mayor Michele Rubirola wrote on Twitter.

Marseille city hall sought a 10-day reprieve before it imposes the new measures. "I'm asking the government for 10 days before the new measures come into effect", Marseille first deputy mayor Benoit Payan told reporters.

Responding to the criticism, Veran tweeted that the bar and restaurant closures were designed to protect people in Marseille because the epidemic was worsening, and that he had given advance notice to local officials. Health officials in the city have warned that intensive care capacities are close to overload. Nationally, French health authorities on Wednesday reported 13,072 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo also expressed her disagreement after the French capital and its suburbs were declared on Wednesday "reinforced danger zones", meaning bars and restaurants will have to close at 10 pm. "It's already hard for us. There are no tourists, the French tourists don't come to Paris either. Our turnover is down 50 percent", Bruno Gabenne, who works at La Fontaine Sully brasserie in Paris, told Reuters.

"It's going to change things a lot because the clients will certainly come earlier to have some drinks, not to eat, so it's the end for the restaurant", Paris "Au Bouquet Saint Paul" bistrot manager Julien Fabre also said.