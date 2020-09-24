CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

CBDT chairman tests COVID positivePTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:34 IST
Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody has tested positive for the novel coronavirus
Mody was admitted to the Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI
His blood has also been tested, apart from oxygen saturation. Lungs specialists are monitoring his health, Agarwal said. PTI CORRHMB
