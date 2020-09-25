Left Menu
Development News Edition

With spike in COVID cases, over 2,000 containment zones in Delhi now: official data

It was followed by 234 and 229 containment zones in the West and North West districts respectively while the North East district had the lowest number of 72 containment zones. As per latest figures up to September 22, there were total 17,995 COVID-19 patients in home isolation. The number of home isolation patients was the highest in West district (3,077) and the lowest (759) in the North East district, data showed..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:39 IST
With spike in COVID cases, over 2,000 containment zones in Delhi now: official data

With a significant increase in COVID-19 testing, a large number of containment zones have mushroomed across the city, covering new localities and crossing the 2,000 mark, official data showed. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Thursday said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases was due to the massive scaling up of testing from 20,000 tests per day previously to 60,000 tests every day at present.

He also stated that experts believe Delhi has gone past the peak of its second wave of COVID-19 infection and the number of positive cases is likely to go down now due to the steps taken by the government such as increasing the number of containment zones. The chief minister said the number of containment zones has gone up from around 550 in mid August to over 2,000 now.

Revenue department data showed there were 2,059 containment zones across Delhi by Wednesday. The number went up from 1,751 on September 17 to over 2,000 in just six days, implying addition of over 300 containment zones within the past one week.

The data also showed that nearly one-fourth of the total active cases in the city are located within containment zones in each of the 11 revenue districts. The South West district, with 341 containment zones, topped the list of districts. It was followed by 234 and 229 containment zones in the West and North West districts respectively while the North East district had the lowest number of 72 containment zones.

As per latest figures up to September 22, there were total 17,995 COVID-19 patients in home isolation. The number of home isolation patients was the highest in West district (3,077) and the lowest (759) in the North East district, data showed..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ivorian men held from Bengaluru for duping Bengal couple of Rs 82 lakh

West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested two Ivorian nationals from Bengaluru on the charge of duping Rs 82 lakh from a couple living in North 24 Parganas district, an official said here. A team of cyber crime sleuths of Bidhannagar Police a...

Paul Selva, once one of Trump's top generals, endorses Biden

Retired General Paul Selva, once one of President Donald Trumps most senior military advisers, is joining a large group of former Pentagon leaders to publicly endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the Nov. 3 presidential election, acco...

Canada government proposes boost to unemployment benefit in move likely to avert election

Canadas government on Thursday proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend, a move that looks set to help the ruling Liberals win a parliamentary confidence v...

Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 recap, when will it be back on Netflix?

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28 this year. The series lovers are happy as it is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over one year.Wentworth Season 8 consists of only 10 episodes. This ongoing seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020