Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese researchers trial early warning test for acute COVID-19 cases

More data was needed to confirm the results of the small study, Sugiyama said, but since the 28-patient trial the group has worked with a Japanese company to develop a prototype testing machines for the serum. Almost 500 of the devices are being used in the country and they deliver results in about 20 minutes, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:32 IST
Japanese researchers trial early warning test for acute COVID-19 cases

Japanese researchers have developed a blood test they say appears to serve as an early warning system for serious cases of COVID-19, and deployed 500 prototype machines to trial its effectiveness nationwide.

Researchers from the National Center for Global Health and Medicine initially tested for five compounds in the blood of 28 patients, finding that low readings of the serum CCL17 were predictive of serious coronavirus infections. The results suggested that early tests for the serum could help determine which patients will need hospitalization, they said in a paper published this month.

"If CCL17 is lower than 100 picograms per milliliter, then we ask them to be hospitalized, but if it's over 400, the patients can stay in a hotel or their house and check in every three days," lead researcher Masaya Sugiyama told Reuters on Friday. More data was needed to confirm the results of the small study, Sugiyama said, but since the 28-patient trial the group has worked with a Japanese company to develop a prototype testing machines for the serum.

Almost 500 of the devices are being used in the country and they deliver results in about 20 minutes, he said. The group is preparing to seek regulatory approval for the device in Japan, and looking into licensing and export options for overseas markets, according to Sugiyama, who declined to name the company making the testing device.

"Who will develop into (potential) death cases or those who will be asymptomatic is very important to clarify," Sugiyama said. "This method will be available all over the world, and if they test it, that (determination) would be very easy to understand."

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah, BJP leaders pay tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several BJP leaders paid tributes to Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Amit Shah said, Today crores of BJP workers and people of the country are...

Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr equity capital

Canara Bank on Friday said it will raise an additional equity capital up to Rs 2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement QIP. The QIP issue shall be within the overall maximum limit of board-approved capital raising plan for 202...

Iran, Russia discussing joint production of COVID-19 vaccine - agencies

Iran and Russias sovereign wealth fund are discussing the joint production of a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian news agencies cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF has said it i...

Passing out parade of 273 Andhra SCT SIs held

Anantapuram Andhra Pradesh India ANI September 25 The passing out parade of 273 stipendiary cadet trainee sub-inspectors SCT SIs, including 50 women officers, was conducted at Police Parade Ground, Anantapur, on Friday after completion of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020