Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's PM says to gradually allow foreign long-term visa holders to enter from October

Entry would be limited to about 1,000 people a day, the Jiji news agency said. The restrictions imposed following the outbreak of the disease in Japan had prevented visa holders, including long-term residents, from re-entering.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:25 IST
Japan's PM says to gradually allow foreign long-term visa holders to enter from October

Japan will gradually start allowing entry to foreigners with newly issued long-term visas from October, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, further relaxing tough restrictions introduced earlier this year to guard against imported cases of coronavirus.

The relaxation will be applied to foreigners with the appropriate visas, including student and dependent visas, sequentially from countries where the novel coronavirus has subsided, Suga said, without saying which nationalities would be the first to be granted entry. They will be required to test for coronavirus before they are allowed into the country. Tourists are still barred from entering Japan.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who also oversees coronavirus policies, said Tokyo would proceed by negotiating with countries on a bilateral basis about the conditions for relaxing entry restrictions. "It doesn't mean (easing) will begin for a number of countries at the same time. We'll proceed with negotiations with each country," he said.

"If agreement can be reached from both sides on a mechanism, a framework, we'll start". Entry would be limited to about 1,000 people a day, the Jiji news agency said.

The restrictions imposed following the outbreak of the disease in Japan had prevented visa holders, including long-term residents, from re-entering. The government later rolled back those measures to let existing visa holders, including permanent residents, return on condition they undergo coronavirus testing and self-quarantine for 14 days.

The novel coronavirus has infected almost 32 million people and killed about 977,000 around the world. Japan has so far managed to avoid the kind of explosive outbreak seen in hard-hit countries such as the United States and India, with 80,600 infections and 1,537 deaths.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Former Bhiwandi corporator, 3 others held for extortion

Four people, including a former corporator, were remanded in police custody on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a builder on several occasions, police in Bhiwandi in Thane said. Main Accused Mohammad Khalid Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh 47 ...

Amazon Prime Video surprises 'Mirzapur' fans by dropping Season 1 for free

As the release date for the most-anticipated season two of Mirzapur fast approaches, Amazon Prime Video is all set to give die-hard fans a full first season at no cost. With Season 1 of the show streaming on the platform, Amazon Prime Video...

UK study shows rapid test has diagnostic sensitivity over 99%

A new rapid test for COVID-19 has over 99 diagnostic sensitivity in early studies, scientists assessing the test at the University of Oxford said on Friday. Public Health England official Steve Pullan said that early data indicated the LamP...

US News Roundup: Trump rallies supporters in key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina; Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. House Democrats crafting new 2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief packageDemocrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020