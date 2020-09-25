Left Menu
Development News Edition

Single highest one day spike of 6,477 COVID-19 cases in Kerala

The least number of cases, 74, was recorded in Wayanad. Meanwhile, a total of 3,481 people were discharged today after testing negative for the infection, taking the total number of those cured to 1,11,331, the minister said. Thiruvananthapuram, the capital district has 8,842 patients, the highest in the state, followed by Kozhikode with 5,146 and Ernakulam with 5,031. Kollam District has 4,001 cases..

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:29 IST
Single highest one day spike of 6,477 COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala recorded the single highest one day spike of 6,477 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 1,59,933. Twenty two deaths took the toll to 635.

The state had on Thursday reported 6,324 cases and 21 deaths. As the state government increased the sample testing in the last 24 hours to 56,057, the positive cases touched 6,477.

"Out of those infected today, 58 are from abroad, 198 are from other states and 5,418 got the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 713 are yet to be confirmed.

Eighty health workers are among those infected," health minister K K Shailaja said in a release. Thiruvananthapuram reported the maximum of 814 cases, followed by Malappuram with 784, while Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thrissur each reported over 600 cases.

Kollam and Alappuzha each had over 550 cases and Kannur and Palakkad, 419 each. The least number of cases, 74, was recorded in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,481 people were discharged today after testing negative for the infection, taking the total number of those cured to 1,11,331, the minister said. At least 2,15,691 persons are under observation, out of whom 27,426 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

While 12 regions were classified as hot spots, 14 were removed from the list and currently there are 652 hot spots in the state. Thiruvananthapuram, the capital district has 8,842 patients, the highest in the state, followed by Kozhikode with 5,146 and Ernakulam with 5,031.

Kollam District has 4,001 cases..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Congress, Left parties in T'gana protest against farm Bills

Hyderabad, Sep 25 PTI Congress, Left parties and farmers organisations on Friday held protests here and in other places in Telangana against the farm Bills that were recently passed in Parliament. Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao and th...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest fitness band- the Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5, in India at the 3rd edition of the Smart Living event on September 29 alongside a new smartwatch.Ahead of the official launch, the Indian prices of ...

Tears and push-ups for Ginsburg, first woman to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, made history again on Friday as the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, in a ceremony featuring tears, soaring music and even pus...

Ex-UP minister in gang rape case: Witness moves SC seeking investigation by central agency

A witness in the alleged rape case involving former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati has moved the Supreme Court seeking to handover the investigation to a central agency such as CBI or NIA and to transfer the case outside Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020