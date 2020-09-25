Single highest one day spike of 6,477 COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala recorded the single highest one day spike of 6,477 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 1,59,933. Twenty two deaths took the toll to 635.

The state had on Thursday reported 6,324 cases and 21 deaths. As the state government increased the sample testing in the last 24 hours to 56,057, the positive cases touched 6,477.

"Out of those infected today, 58 are from abroad, 198 are from other states and 5,418 got the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 713 are yet to be confirmed.

Eighty health workers are among those infected," health minister K K Shailaja said in a release. Thiruvananthapuram reported the maximum of 814 cases, followed by Malappuram with 784, while Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thrissur each reported over 600 cases.

Kollam and Alappuzha each had over 550 cases and Kannur and Palakkad, 419 each. The least number of cases, 74, was recorded in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,481 people were discharged today after testing negative for the infection, taking the total number of those cured to 1,11,331, the minister said. At least 2,15,691 persons are under observation, out of whom 27,426 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

While 12 regions were classified as hot spots, 14 were removed from the list and currently there are 652 hot spots in the state. Thiruvananthapuram, the capital district has 8,842 patients, the highest in the state, followed by Kozhikode with 5,146 and Ernakulam with 5,031.

Kollam District has 4,001 cases..