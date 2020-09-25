Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Kolkata hospitals pulled up for overcharging

We have cautioned the hospital and asked them to refund Rs 65,478 which the patient party had paid while he was discharged," he added. The commission also cautioned and directed another private hospital in south Kolkata's New Alipore area to refund Rs 50,000 to a COVID-19 patient who had lodged a complaint of overcharging.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:16 IST
Two Kolkata hospitals pulled up for overcharging

Two private hospitals in Kolkata were on Friday pulled up for overcharging patients and asked by the state health regulator to refund the money. A private hospital, located off EM Bypass, was directed to refund Rs 65,478 after the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission found it to have charged the patient "exorbitantly" when he was admitted there for only 19 hours.

"The hospital had charged Rs 1,15,478 for treating a patient who was admitted there on August 22. The patient was admitted there for 19 hours when he tested negative for Covid-19. We have found that the hospital has charged him exorbitantly," chairperson of the commission Justice (retd) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said. "The charges of the tests conducted on him were more than the standard set by the state government. We have cautioned the hospital and asked them to refund Rs 65,478 which the patient party had paid while he was discharged," he added.

The commission also cautioned and directed another private hospital in south Kolkata's New Alipore area to refund Rs 50,000 to a COVID-19 patient who had lodged a complaint of overcharging. The patient was charged Rs 2,77,159 for treatment, out of which Rs 1,26,673 was met out of insurance and the rest was paid by him.

"We scrutinised and found that there was a violation of the state government circular and COVID-19 protocol. The charges for the doctors and the tests were not at par set by the state," Justice Banerjee said. "When pointed out, hospital authorities replied that they had charged the patient as per insurance agreement. Now, the hospital has agreed to refund Rs 50,000 to the patient party. We have cautioned the hospital too," he said.

The hospitals could not be reached for their comments. The commission also heard a complaint against another hospital, which was allegedly not providing the pathological report of a patient who died while undergoing treatment.

"We have asked the hospital to send all medical reports in connection with the case. We will hear their affidavit also," the chairperson said. The regulator also heard a complaint relating to the death of a 17-year-old boy from Durgapur.

His father, a government official, lodged the complaint of negligence against the Durgapur hospital. The commission asked the hospital concerned to deposit Rs 25,000 with it until any decision is reached on the matter.

PTI SCH SOM SOM.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Police officer shot dead at custody centre in London

A British police officer was shot dead in the early hours of Friday by a man who was being held at a custody centre in south London. Police said the incident occurred at about 215 a.m. while the man was being detained at the Croydon Custody...

Details on Trump's $200 cards for Medicare users scarce and conflicted

The Trump administrations planned distribution of 200 benefit cards to Medicare recipients will take place over the next few months, with not all beneficiaries receiving one before the Nov. 3 presidential election, a U.S. Department of Heal...

Cycling-Italian Ganna wins time trial world title on home soil

Pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna won his maiden individual time trial world title on home soil as the Italian crushed his rivals over 32 kilometres on Friday.The 24-year-old, a four-times individual pursuit world champion on the track, cloc...

4 who broke into Noida factory arrested

Four members of a gang that broke into factories and houses for robbery were arrested in Noida on Friday, police said. The four, who were involved in a robbery at a factory here after holding its security guard hostage four days ago, were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020