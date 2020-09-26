The Latest: Florida reports 107 more COVID-19 deaths

Florida reported 107 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a day after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was lifting restrictions on restaurant capacity. The state also reported 2,795 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total since the pandemic began to just under 699,000. Overall, 14,190 people have died in Florida during the pandemic, including 168 non-residents.

There were 2,109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday morning or 26 fewer than the day before. Florida has had the third-most confirmed COVID-19 cases of any state, trailing only two larger states, California and Texas.

On Friday, DeSantis issued an order allowing restaurants throughout the state to immediately reopen at full capacity. The order prevents cities and counties from ordering them to close or to operate at less than half-capacity unless they can justify a closure for economic or health reasons. DeSantis also banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks.

CODOGNO, Italy - Italy's coronavirus Patient No. 1, whose case confirmed one of the world's deadliest outbreaks was underway, is taking part in a 180-kilometre (112-mile) relay race in memory of COVID-19 victims and as a sign of hope after he himself recovered from weeks in intensive care. Mattia Maestri was suited up Saturday for the start of the two-day race between Italy's first two virus hotspots. It began in Codogno, where Maestri tested positive Feb. 21 and was ending Sunday in Vo'Euganeo, where Italy's first official COVID death was recorded the same day.

Wearing a black mask, Maestri said the race was a "beautiful initiative" uniting the two hard-hit cities, and that he was thrilled to be even alive to participate. "I feel very lucky," he said at the starting line.