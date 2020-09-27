Left Menu
Ladakh reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

A total of 68 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding the fresh cases include 54 in Leh district and 14 in Kargil district. The bulletin said 39 patients in Leh and eight patients in Kargil were discharged after their negative sample reports were received, taking the number of those cured of the infection to 3018, an encouraging 74 percent of the total cases.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 27-09-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 11:16 IST
The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 68 new coronavirus cases and one more death, taking the virus tally to 4093 and death toll to 57, an official bulletin said on Sunday

With 47 more patients cured of the disease, the number of active cases in the region dropped to 1018 -- 615 in Leh district and 403 in Kargil district, the bulletin released by the directorate of health services Ladakh said. It said a patient, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, breathed his last in Leh on Saturday. His death was the 24th in Leh district, while rest of the 33 COVID-related deaths had taken place in Kargil district. A total of 68 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding the fresh cases include 54 in Leh district and 14 in Kargil district. The bulletin said 39 patients in Leh and eight patients in Kargil were discharged after their negative sample reports were received, taking the number of those cured of the infection to 3018, an encouraging 74 percent of the total cases. While 1785 patients recovered from the illness in Leh, 1233 were cured in Kargil district, it said.

