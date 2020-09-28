COVID-19: Aurangabad rural health staff to get GMCH training

The Government MedicalCollege and Hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad will giveseven days training to health staff in the district's ruralareas to ensure better treatment for COVID-19 patients, itsdean Dr Kanan Yelikar said on Monday

The training of medical officers and nursing personnelin various protocols governing the outbreak will be carriedout by the facility's microbiology department, Yelikar toldPTI

GMCH, the premier medical facility in Aurangabad, iscurrently treating 347 COVID-19 patients, the condition of 232of them being critical, an official said.