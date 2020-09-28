Left Menu
COVID-19: Surat sees 302 cases, 5 deaths; 290 discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat in Gujarat increased by 302 in the last 24 hours to reach 27,583, while five deaths took the toll to 930, an official said on Monday. In the last 24 hours, three people died in the rural areas and two in the city," an official said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:55 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat in Gujarat increased by 302 in the last 24 hours to reach 27,583, while five deaths took the toll to 930, an official said on Monday. Surat's tally is the highest in the state after Ahmedabad, which has 36,455 cases as of now.

"Today's addition of 302 cases is the highest in the state. It comprises 176 from city limits and 126 from rural areas of the district. In the last 24 hours, three people died in the rural areas and two in the city," an official said. The number of people discharged in Surat, at 290, was also the highest in the state, he added.

The city has a recovery rate of 90.1 per cent, with 19,032 people having been released post treatment so far, a Surat Municipal Corporation release said..

