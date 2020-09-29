Left Menu
Development News Edition

Close shave for K'taka MLA as rain-damaged bridge over stream collapses

Naik, who represents the Manvi constituency in the state assembly, had gone to inspect the damaged bridge, which had developed cracks, the sources said. He went and stood almost on the edge of the damaged bridge over a swollen stream and a large number of his followers came and stood right behind him, they said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:05 IST
Close shave for K'taka MLA as rain-damaged bridge over stream collapses

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik had a close shave on Monday when a rain damaged bridge over a stream he was inspecting suddenly collapsed in Karnataka's Raichur district, sources said

Videos of the incident, which took place in Mallat village in the district's Sirwara Taluk, surfaced online. Naik, who represents the Manvi constituency in the state assembly, had gone to inspect the damaged bridge, which had developed cracks, the sources said. He went and stood almost on the edge of the damaged bridge over a swollen stream and a large number of his followers came and stood right behind him, they said. Unable to bear the weight, a portion of the damaged bridge caved in and four people were injured. They were hospitalised and their condition has been stated as stable, the sources said. Naik was also taken to a hospital for check-up, they said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

RCB win Super Over, Kishan and Pollard win hearts of MI fans

Mumbai Indians man for all seasons Kieron Pollards scintillating strokeplay found its match in maverick Ishan Kishan as they nearly pulled off a Houdini Act before Navdeep Sainis spectacular Super Over saw Royal Challengers Bangalore win an...

Former Assam CM Anwara Taimur dead

Assams only woman Chief Minister Syeda Anwara Taimur died on Monday due to a cardiac arrest in Australia, her family sources said. She was 83.Taimur was also the lone Muslim chief minister of the state. The former chief minister was staying...

Man held for raping 14-year-old girl in UP's Greater Noida

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 14-year-girl in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said. The accused aged 20 years, who works at a food outlet in the Knowledge Park police station area, and the girl live in the same n...

Activist urges UN to take action against crimes on Baloch people by Pakistan govt

Baloch activist Mazdak Dilshad Baloch has urged the United Nations to take urgent action against the crimes inflicted on the Baloch people by the Pakistan Government. Speaking at the at a side event on the occasion of the 45th UN Human Righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020