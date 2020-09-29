West Bengal's COVID-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh-mark with 3,155 new cases

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally surged past the 2,50,000-mark on Monday with 3,155 fresh cases, while 56 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,837, a bulletin released by the health department said. The state has registered a total of 2,50,580 coronavirus cases so far.

Since Sunday, 2,923 people have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 87.73 per cent, it said. So far, 2,19,844 people have been cured.

The metropolis accounted for 15 deaths, while nine fatalities were reported from neighbouring Howrah and North 24 Parganas (8), the department said. Of the 56 deaths, 45 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

The fresh cases include 658 infections from North 24 Parganas and 618 from Kolkata. West Bengal now has 25,899 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 41,281 samples have been tested and 2,19,844 overall, the bulletin added..