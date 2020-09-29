NIN Pune to hold webinars on Gandhian philosophy from 2 Oct to Naturopathy Day

National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune under the Ministry of AYUSH will be organizing a series of webinars on the Gandhian philosophy of Self Reliance through Self Health Reliance on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations from 2nd Oct 2020 and which will go on till National Naturopathy Day, i.e., 18th Nov 2020.

The series of webinars would try to convey the message of Self health responsibility to people through simple Naturopathy modalities that are available easily to all of us. The aim of the program is to create awareness of Naturopathy practices with demonstrations. Feedback sessions will be strengthened through live chats and discussions with practitioners.

The virtual programs will open up the physical boundaries, and participation in these programs is expected from across the country, and even beyond. There will be a special effort to spread the thoughts of Gandhiji on health and wellbeing, which are of special significance in the current COVID-19 crisis. Gandhi ji was convinced that self-health is an individual responsibility.

The series of webinars would try to convey the message of Self health responsibility to people through simple Naturopathy modalities that are available easily to all of us. The program proposes to create awareness of Naturopathy practices with demonstrations.

Eminent scholars from different countries would be invited to speak on Mahatma Gandhi's Insights on Health. Such discourses will be customized to sensitize health care professionals on the views of Mahatma Gandhi on various aspects of Health determinants for better public health.

The webinars shall be organized in partnership with Gandhian institutes in India like the Gandhi Research Foundation, Centre for Gandhian Studies, Gandhi Bhavan, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, etc. Reputed speakers from the International Gandhian Institutes like Mahatma Gandhi Canadian Foundation for World Peace, Gandhi Information Center, Germany, Mahatma Gandhi Center for Global Nonviolence, Virginia, USA, UTS, Sydney, Australia are also expected to join.

This 48-day program of webinars, starting from 2nd October 2020 shall have one session a day for a fixed hour of the day (IST). The webinars shall culminate with a finale –a virtual event on 18th November 2020, the Naturopathy Day. This is the day on which Mahatma Gandhi had become lifetime Chairman of the All India Nature Cure Foundation Trust and signed the deed with the object of making the benefits of Nature Cure available to all classes of people.

Alongside webinars programs like online quiz competition for college and school students, social media contests for the public, etc shall also be organized. This initiative of NIN, Pune is in line with its vision of Ayush for disease prevention and health promotion. This is fully in consonance with the ongoing "Ayush for Immunity" campaign of the Ministry of AYUSH.

(With Inputs from PIB)