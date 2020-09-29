Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 may deplete testosterone, say scientists

The research, published in the journal The Aging Male, noted that as the testosterone level at baseline decreases in men, the probability for them to be in the intensive care unit (ICU) significantly increases. According to the study lead author Selahittin Cayan, Professor of Urology at the University of Mersin, while it has already been reported that low testosterone levels could be a cause for poor prognosis following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test, this is the first study to show that COVID-19 itself depletes testosterone.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:50 IST
COVID-19 may deplete testosterone, say scientists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 disease might deteriorate men's testosterone levels, according to a new study which says low levels of the hormone could be a cause for poor prognosis following a positive test for the novel coronavirus. The research, published in the journal The Aging Male, noted that as the testosterone level at baseline decreases in men, the probability for them to be in the intensive care unit (ICU) significantly increases.

According to the study lead author Selahittin Cayan, Professor of Urology at the University of Mersin, while it has already been reported that low testosterone levels could be a cause for poor prognosis following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test, this is the first study to show that COVID-19 itself depletes testosterone. The scientists believe the findings could explain why prognosis is worse in men than in women with COVID-19, and therefore help discover possible improvement in clinical outcomes using testosterone-based treatments.

They said testosterone is associated with the immune system of respiratory organs, with low levels of the hormone likely to increase the risk of respiratory infections. "Low testosterone is also associated with infection-related hospitalisation and all-cause mortality in male in ICU patients, so testosterone treatment may also have benefits beyond improving outcomes for COVID-19," Cayan explained. The study found that the mean total testosterone decreased, as the severity of the COVID-19 increased. "The mean total testosterone level was significantly lower in the ICU group than in the asymptomatic group. In addition, the mean total testosterone level was significantly lower in the ICU group than in the Intermediate Care Unit group," Cayan said. The researchers said the mean serum follicle stimulating hormone level was significantly higher in the ICU group than in the asymptomatic group.

"We found, Hypogonadism -- a condition in which the body doesn't produce enough testosterone -- in 113 (51.1 per cent) of the male patients," Cayan said. According to the researchers, the patients who died, had significantly lower mean total testosterone than the patients who were alive. However, they said even 65.2 per cent of the 46 male patients who were asymptomatic had a "loss of loss of libido." The scientists assessed a total of 438 patients, including 232 males, each with laboratory confirmed SARS-CoV-2. They conducted a detailed analysis of the patients' clinical history, conducted complete physical examination, and also performed laboratory and radiological imaging studies in every patient. The cohort study was divided into three groups -- asymptomatic patients (46), symptomatic patients who were hospitalised in the internal medicine unit (129), and patients who were hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) (46).

In the patients who had pre-COVID-19 serum gonadal hormones test (24), the scientists said the serum total testosterone level significantly decreased from pre-COVID-19 levels. "It could be recommended that at the time of COVID-19 diagnosis, testosterone levels are also tested. In men with low levels of sex hormones who test positive for COVID-19, testosterone treatment could improve their prognosis. More research is needed on this," Cayan said.

Citing the limitations of the study, the researchers said it did not include a control group of patients with conditions other than COVID-19. They said this was due to the restrictions placed on the hospital that they were monitoring the patients in. According to the researchers, future studies should look at the concentration levels of ACE2 (Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) -- an enzyme attached to the cell membranes of cells located in the intestines -- in relationship with the total testosterone levels.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor, seeks justice

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven years ago, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against him. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Atha...

Sebi notifies easier rights issue norms

Markets regulator Sebi has notified new rights issue rules to rationalise the eligibility criteria and disclosure requirements to make fund raising easier, faster and cost-effective. The regulator has amended the Sebi Issue of Capital and D...

Uttarakhand: Pithoragarh suspension bridge opened at midnight for ailing Nepali girl

India opened the international suspension bridge in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand for around 30 minutes at midnight, making way for an ailing Nepali student who needed immediate medical attention. The Nepali student, suffering from ab...

Pound hits one-week high as Brexit talks begin

Sterling hit a one-week high on Tuesday despite a broadly steady dollar as three days of negotiations on Britains trade agreement with the European Union began in Brussels with some analysts growing hopeful of a deal.Talks on a joint legal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020