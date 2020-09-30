Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Positive COVID-19 test rates rising in some U.S. Midwest states

At the same time that positive test rates are climbing in the Midwest, cases and hospitalizations are setting records in those states. In the past week, seven states in the Midwest and western region have reported record one-day rises in new infections - Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 05:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Positive COVID-19 test rates rising in some U.S. Midwest states

The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is rising in several states in the U.S. Midwest as cases and hospitalizations also surge in the region, according to a Reuters analysis. The positivity rate has risen to 26% in South Dakota, up from 17% the previous week, according to the analysis using testing data from The COVID Tracking Project.

North Dakota is averaging 6% of tests coming back positive, and Minnesota and Montana are averaging 7%, but Montana's positivity rate rose on Sunday to 20%, according to the analysis. The World Health Organization considers rates above 5% concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

Several states such as New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine have positive test rates of less than 1%. At the same time that positive test rates are climbing in the Midwest, cases and hospitalizations are setting records in those states.

In the past week, seven states in the Midwest and western region have reported record one-day rises in new infections - Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Wisconsin set records for new cases twice last week and is now reporting more new infections each day than Florida. South Dakota set records for new cases three times last week.

While a recent increase in testing might explain some of the increase in cases, hospitalizations have also surged in the Midwest and are not influenced by the number of tests performed. Wisconsin's hospitalizations set new records seven days in a row last week, rising to 574 on Saturday from 362 a week ago. South Dakota's hospitalizations have set records six of the last seven days, rising to 216 on Sunday from 170 seven days earlier. Wyoming and North Dakota also had record numbers of COVID-19 patients in their hospitals last week.

All Midwest states except Ohio reported more cases in the past four weeks as compared with the prior four weeks, according to the Reuters analysis. The United States is reporting 46,000 new infections on average each day, compared with 40,000 a week ago and 35,000 two weeks ago. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/36aMV0o)

Deaths have generally been trending downward in the United States for about six weeks. Deaths are a lagging indicator and can take several weeks to rise after an increase in cases. (Editing by Peter Cooney and Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

First Trump-Biden debate begins in Cleveland

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are face-to-face in their first presidential debate, the most pivotal moment so far in an election that turns on a historic pandemic, racial unrest and an economy in shambles. The two are meetin...

No handshake at start of first Trump-Biden presidential debate in age of coronavirus

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they entered their first White House debate on Tuesday, adhering to protocols on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The tw...

Growth in China's services sector accelerates in September - official PMI

Activity in Chinas services sector expanded at a faster pace in September, official data showed on Wednesday, as demand across the economy continues to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Mana...

China's factory activity expands at a faster pace in Sept - official PMI

Chinas factory activity expanded at a faster pace in September, beating analysts expectations and bolstering the economic recovery as activity rebounds from the coronavirus shock. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index PMI ros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020