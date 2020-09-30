Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan health workers snub COVID-19 database as PM Suga seeks to digitise govt

Japanese health workers are snubbing the government's real-time COVID-19 database introduced in the middle of the pandemic to better deal with outbreaks, pointing to hurdles for the new prime minister's goal of digitising the government. Just 40% of medical institutions are using the online database known as HER-SYS that was rolled out in May, a health ministry survey showed this week.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:40 IST
Japan health workers snub COVID-19 database as PM Suga seeks to digitise govt
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japanese health workers are snubbing the government's real-time COVID-19 database introduced in the middle of the pandemic to better deal with outbreaks, pointing to hurdles for the new prime minister's goal of digitising the government.

Just 40% of medical institutions are using the online database known as HER-SYS that was rolled out in May, a health ministry survey showed this week. Respondents complained that the system is too time consuming to use or duplicated work that they still have to do with paper forms and fax machines. "There is a big shortage of personnel who can cope with this system," said Satoru Hashimoto, the director of intensive care at the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine.

HER-SYS has a "notorious reputation" for requiring more than 120 fields to be filled in, said Fumie Sakamoto, the infection control manager at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo. Most hospitals in Tokyo or Osaka, the nations' biggest metropolitan areas, still haven't installed it as they have their own systems, she said.

Modernising Japan's outdated government administration has been a key pledge of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was elected premier this month. He is aiming to create a new digital agency to lead the charge. The pandemic has spotlighted those problems, with bureaucratic hang-ups slowing stimulus checks to the public and infection data that are often delayed or inconsistent between regions.

Uptake of HER-SYS has been short of the government's goal, health ministry official Hiroshi Umeda told reporters on Wednesday. The ministry undertook the survey as a means to improve the system and has asked a working group of experts to advise on how to do so. "We are trying to accommodate request to make it more easy and convenient," he said.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Norway reaches fisheries agreement with UK ahead of Brexit

Norway and Britain have reached a bilateral agreement on fisheries, the Norwegian government said on Wednesday, ahead of the United Kingdoms full exit from the European Union at the end of the year. The framework agreement, which takes effe...

Nelco, Telesat team up to bring LEO satellite network to India

Tata group company Nelco has entered into a pact with global satellite operator Telesat to bring LEO satellite network to India, according to a statement. Nelco and Telesat will collaborate on terrestrial facilities, commercial distribution...

Better if SC takes suo moto cognizance of Hathras incident: BSP

It would be better if the Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of the Hathras incident and takes appropriate action, said Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday. She also said that not handing over the body of the gang-rape vi...

EU drafts rules to force big tech companies to share data - FT

The European Union EU is preparing to force big technology companies to share their customer data with smaller rivals, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an early draft of its landmark Digital Services Act regulations.The lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020