Maha: Amravati records 256 fresh COVID-19 cases; five deaths

As many as 256 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 289 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday, an official said. With the detection of the latest cases, the COVID-19 tally in the district now stands at 13,333, a report from the civil surgeon's office stated.

Following the discharge of 289 patients, the number of recoveries has reached 10,856, it said. The recovery rate in the district is 81.42 per cent, the official said.

Apart from this, five COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 287, it was stated..