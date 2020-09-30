5,000 patients discharged after treatment from Delhi's largest COVID centre

Left Menu
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police-run COVID-19 care facility in Delhi has cured and discharged over 5,000 patients till now, a senior officer of the border force said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police-run COVID-19 care facility in Delhi has cured and discharged over 5,000 patients till now, a senior officer of the border force said on Wednesday. The over 10,000 bed Sardar Patel COVID care center at the Radha Soami Beas in south Delhi, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 27, has 1,317 patients under treatment at present, he said.

According to officials, this is the largest COVID-19 care center in the national capital as well as the country. "The center formally started taking patients from July 5. Since then, a total of 6,427 patients have been admitted here. Out of these, 5,000 have been discharged after successful treatment.

"A total of 133 patients were referred to other hospitals. The oldest patient cured here was 78-years-old and the youngest was a 17-day infant," the ITBP officer said. All facilities at the center are provided free of cost and there has been no death till now, he said.

A team of 800 medical specialists, doctors, and paramedics apart from security personnel are deployed at the facility round-the-clock, he said. Regular yoga and counseling sessions are conducted for the inmates by the team of specialists, the officer added.

The facility has two segments -- a COVID care center (CCC) where asymptomatic positive cases are treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare center (DCHC). The CCC has 90 percent beds, while DCHC consists of the rest 10 percent beds. The latter segment also has an oxygen support system.

The border guarding force is the nodal agency for running the center after being directed by the Union home ministry. The total bed capacity can be ramped up to 10,200 at this center, which is 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields combined --and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

The south Delhi district administration is providing administrative support to the center apart from the volunteers of the Radha Soami Beas.

