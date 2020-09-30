COVID-19: 47 more deaths, 1,435 new cases in Punjab

Forty-seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 3,406, while 1,435 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,13,886. Seven fatalities were reported in Hoshiarpur, six in Ludhiana, five each in Jalandhar and Mohali, and four each in Bathinda and Gurdaspur, as per a medical bulletin issued here.

Three deaths were reported in Rupnagar, two each in Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Sangrur, and one death each was registered in Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Moga, Muktsar, SBS Nagar, and Patiala. Amritsar reported 167 new cases of the infection, Ludhiana 163, Jalandhar 143, Mohali 123, Patiala 96, and Bathinda 90 besides other districts.

There are 16,814 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 1,389 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 93,666.

Forty-nine critical patients are on ventilator support, while 372 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 18,41,955 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it added.